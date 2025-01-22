BREAKING: Did Raiders' Brady Just Give Answer About Career Choice?
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has ruffled a lot of feathers because of his multi-tasking ownership and a lucrative broadcasting gig with FOX Sports.
Many have been vocally against the double duty, and some have begun predicting what the seven-time Super Bowl champion's next moves will be. CBS Sports' David P. Samson gave a viral take during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, saying, "Guess what? Tom Brady's running that team right now, and the NFL knows it. And FOX knows it. And something's gotta give."
"So enjoy Tom in the booth because you're not going to see him there next year," he continued. "... He will be in the Raiders' front office, he will not return as an analyst for Fox; you cannot be this involved in the operation with a team and be the No. 1 analyst. It is an insult to analysts what he is doing and it's an insult to team presidents. ... Tom Brady will not be with Fox next season. He will be full-time in the Raiders front office running that team. Period."
On Wednesday, during an appearance on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd", Brady gave a statement about his first season as a broadcaster and where it could go.
"I've loved kind of just the whole process and diving into all these different teams," said Brady. "It's been a lot of growth for me in one year. And I really can't see, can't wait to see what it looks like in year two and way beyond that too. So I got nine years left on my deal. Maybe longer. You never know. If FOX wants me and I want to go we'll just keep going because it's been really fun thus far."
Brady then talked about his football life -- not commentating it but living it. The fire is still there for the quarterback, and it is clear it could take No. 1 priority.
"I wish I could have played football my entire life," said Brady, "but 23 years was long enough. I got tired of taking the hits. And I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids. Really, being involved with the Raiders gives me an opportunity to be involved with football for the rest of my life. I really love teammate. I always have."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE