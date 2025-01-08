BREAKING: Did Analyst Just Predict Raiders' Tom Brady's Future?
There is little doubt that Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has a loud voice in the organization and has helped exact some of the big changes that has occurred, and will continue to do so moving forward.
He will have a hand in the Raiders' head coach search. He will have a hand in the quarterback hunt. Brady's fingerprints will be all over the Silver and Black. The problem is that he is still a commentator for Fox Sports.
It was a problem before he was even officially a minority owner. To no one's surprise, it has persisted.
However, that could change soon. In an incendiary rant on the Dan Le Batard Show, CBS Sports' David P. Samson made a bold prediction that Brady's time in the booth won't last for another season. He also seemed to criticize Brady and the Raiders in doing so.
"Well the No. 1 thing in the NFL is the desire by all of these owners to come out with statements when they are not making moves or when they are making moves," Samson said. "And the strangeness of the timing -- and the whole Antonio Pierce thing I take great issue with. Nothing happened from Day 1 postseason to Day 2 postseason, where he did a press conference and then got fired the next day. You don't make a decision like that after the press conference. He was fired before they let him do his postseason press conference. ... And then they leak out that Tom Brady is going to be very involved in the new coach and the search for a new coach.
"Guess what? Tom Brady's running that team right now, and the NFL knows it. And Fox knows it. And something's gotta give. So enjoy Tom in the booth because you're not going to see him there next year. ... He will be in the Raiders' front office, he will not return as an analyst for Fox; you cannot be this involved in the operation with a team and be the No. 1 analyst. It is an insult to analysts what he is doing and it's an insult to team presidents. ... Tom Brady will not be with Fox next season. He will be full-time in the Raiders front office running that team. Period."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE