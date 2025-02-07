BREAKING: Former Raiders DB Eric Allen Elected to Hall of Fame
The Raiders organization will have a new member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Eric Allen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Allen will be the next member of the Silver and Black to get his Golden Jacket.
Allen spent four seasons with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001.
Allen came into the NFL by being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 1988 Draft. Allen spent his first seven seasons with the Eagles. And also spent time in New Orleans. Allen was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time All-Pro member, and an All-Rookie Team selection. As a defensive back, Allen total up 54 career interceptions and played in a total of 217 games.
"I feel much better this year, than I have in previous years," said Allen last year. "I think last year was the first year I kind of was like, hold up, my numbers are this and I am not in there. It was more of an effort last year. And I think this year, along with the Raiders and everybody here on staff with the Eagles also, were making more of an effort to kind of get that story out early. But yeah, I get nervous and still have a lot of respect for where I am right now and the rest of the guys on the list. Hopefully, this is the year."
Allen was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame last year and now finally received the call that he has been waiting for a long time. Allen does not have to wait any longer, Allen is now a Hall of Famer.
"I went up against him in practice every day when we were teammates in Oakland," said former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon. "I watched him cover Tim Brown and Jerry Rice in practice. We had Eric on one side and Charles Woodson on the other. I have a pretty unique perspective on who he was and how good he was. He was the best I've ever played with or against at disguising his intentions. He would show you press when he was playing down. He would play off five yards, then come up and jam you."
