Former Raiders Great Eric Allen Edges Closer to Hall of Fame
Coming out of the weekend not only did the Las Vegas Raiders pick up another victory in Week 17 but have more great news.
Former Raiders defensive back Eric Allen was named one of the 15 finalists for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen played for the Silver and Black for four seasons, well the team was back in Oakland.
Allen came into the NFL by being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 1988 Draft. Allen spent his first seven seasons with the Eagles. And also spent time in New Orleans. Allen was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time All-Pro member, and an All-Rookie Team selection. As a defensive back, Allen total up 54 career interceptions and played in a total of 217 games.
Allen spoke about being considered for the Hall of Fame earlier this season.
"No, not at all," said former Raiders defensive back Eric Allen. "We all kind of grew up in a different environment. I am from San Diego and we had Marcus Allen. He was our guy no matter what team. He was at Lincoln High School and everybody wanted to go to Lincoln High School and play because of Marcus ... So, I fell in love with the game. I fell in love with the Raiders early on you know. I was like the lone kid on the block who was a Raider fan. So, I used to rock my Cliff Branch jersey and Fred Biletnikoff and all those guys. I always thought I was going to play baseball ... I just loved playing football because of the locker room and you know what you go through pre-season, even in Pop Warner things like that. I never thought for a day I would be in this position, even in high school, I did not think I was going to play college football."
"I feel much better this year, than I have in previous years. I think last year was the first year I kind of was like, hold up, my numbers are this and I am not in there. It was more of an effort last year. And I think this year, along with the Raiders and everybody here on staff with the Eagles also, were making more of an effort to kind of get that story out early. But yeah, I get nervous and still have a lot of respect for where I am right now and the rest of the guys on the list. Hopefully, this is the year."
