BREAKING: Former Raiders DB Robertson Suffers Devasting Injury
As the Las Vegas Raiders are in full offseason mode looking for a new head coach and a new general manager, minority owner Tom Brady was in the booth calling the Washington Commanders against the Detroit Lions NFL Divisional Playoff game.
In these playoffs we have seen a couple of former members of the Silver and Black play with their new teams. They have found instant success in their first season after leaving Las Vegas.
Former Raiders defensive back Amik Robertson was signed by the Detroit Lions last offseason to help with depth on the back end of their defense. Robertson had a slow start to the season but late in the year he played a huge role in the Lions winning the NFC North and getting the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Due to injuries on the Lions defense much like the Raiders dealt with last season, Robertson took advantage of his opportunity and played lights out. His best performance came in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. With the division on the line, Robertson has the tough task of covering wide receiver Justin Jefferson. One of the best in the NFL. He did a good job and shut down Jefferson.
Unfortunately, in the Lions divisional game the outcome did not go in their favor. The Lions were defeated by the Commanders.
What was more devasting was that Robertson suffered an injury early in the game and his impact was missed. He did not return to the game in the second half.
In the Lions postgame presser, head coach Dan Campbell said that Robertson broke his left arm and he will require surgery to repair the injury.
Robertson finished the regular season with 50 tackles, three force fumbles, and eight passes defensed. After he recovers from this injury he will return to Detroit after having a good first season with the team. He will be in favor of starting for the Lions next season. He has also improved in every season since coming into the NFL.
Robertson was drafted by the Raiders in their first season that they were in Vegas in 2020. The Raiders took Robertson in the fourth round out of Louisiana Tech University.
