BREAKING: Former Raiders' HC Jon Gruden to Return to Coaching?
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled since they parted ways with former head coach Jon Gruden in 2021. It was after emails from before Gruden was at the helm were leaked. A lawsuit between Gruden and the NFL over the shady details is ongoing and might be in Gruden's favor.
Regardless, a recent development on the coaching front should have fans excited. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is convinced that Gruden will be making a long-awaited return to coaching, as he said on his WFAN show, "Boomer and Gio," as reported by The Spun.
"I'm telling you right now, (I made a) couple calls last night — I can confirm that he definitely wants to get back in. One hundred percent," Esiason said. "I can also confirm, and I believe this to be true — this is, again, my opinion after speaking to at least two different people that are involved in coaching searches and things of that nature — that there are teams that are interested in him."
"If it's not this year, it's definitely next year. But he's coming back. He's definitely coming back."
The remarks are certainly eye-opening. Gruden was a very successful NFL head coach and a well-respected football mind and guru. Quarterback whisperer to some, with the right energy and vision to lead any organization and implement a framework for success.
He was already doing it with the Raiders at the time of his departure.
The Super Bowl-winning coach is also a noted X's and O's strategist and his passion for the game is unmatched. Gruden's return would be great not only for the franchise or team that lands him -- but the sport as a whole.
