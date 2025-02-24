BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders Re-Sign Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The hiring of Spytek is flying under the radar around the whole league. Spytek will be in his first year as a general manager, but he has shown that he is ready to take the next step of picking the right players for the Raiders and getting them the best roster possible to compete in a tough AFC West.
The Raiders will enter free agency next month with a lot of questions needing to be answered. They want to bring the right players into the franchise and will have the money to do it.
The Silver and Black did not wait till free agency to resign a key defensive piece.
The first domino has fallen for the Raiders this offseason with them resigning safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pola-Mao was signed to a two-year extension.
The team announced the deal on Monday.
Pola-Mao returns for his fourth season with the Silver and Black after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
He has played 44 career games and made 14 starts, totaling 117 tackles (78 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, one INT, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
In 2024, Pola-Mao set career highs in starts (14), total tackles (85), passes defensed (six) and forced fumbles (two).
He also earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 16 after recording nine tackles and two forced fumbles, becoming only the seventh safety in Raiders history to win the award.
A native of Phoenix, Ariz., played four seasons at USC, appearing in 32 games with 29 starts and totaling 178 tackles (129), nine tackles for loss, five INTs, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Pola-Mao had his best season of his career in 2024 and once he took over the starting role last season, he did not miss a beat. He made plays all over the field and was one of the most important defensive players for the Raiders.
