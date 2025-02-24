Why Raiders Must Keep Wide View Heading Into Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The hiring of Spytek is flying under the radar around the whole league. Spytek will be in his first year as a general manager, but he has shown that he is ready to take the next step of picking the right players for the Raiders and getting them the best roster possible to compete in a tough AFC West.
The Raiders will enter free agency next month with a lot of questions needing to be answered. They want to bring the right players into the franchise and will have the money to do it.
The Silver and Black cannot think just because they can spend, they will have success signing players to come to Las Vegas.
They have to have the awareness of other teams that can have similar spending abilities that the Raiders do.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about the Raiders upcoming free agency on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast."
"When you think about it, who got the money out there to spend? They are going to run into some of the same teams on a regular basis," said Schopp. "We are talking about the Patriots, I know there are some Ravens guys that are up."
"There are some Commanders folks, There are teams that have money and teams that have needs. I think one thing to keep in mind as this thing gets going for Raider fans is, who are you going up against."
"If you really want to break it down what are these teams need that have a lot of money. Where they might go? Let us say the Patriots go out and sign someone right away, how does that reframe what is going to happen inside the Raiders building."
"It is interesting because you are so looked in on your team, hey this is what we need, I like this guy ... In this case, you have to keep a wider view because what you are going to run into is some of the same teams are going to be competing for the same free agents, pretty quickly."
