BREAKING: Maxx Crosby Gives Eye-Opening Take on Raiders Future
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been just about the only stability the organization has had since his arrival in 2019.
The All-Pro star has had five different head coaches now with the hiring of Pete Carroll. But as he recently told NBC's Pro Football Talk during Super Bowl week -- he has never been "more optimistic" about the future of the franchise.
“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things.”
As pointed out by NBC Sports' Josh Alper, "Crosby said he wants to be a leader in the push for a title rather than jumping onto a team that already has most of the pieces in place while admitting that he hasn’t been convinced that the Raiders are a place that can happen."
Crosby has seemingly been all in on Carroll and new GM John Spytek. He was in attendance for their introduction and he spoke of it during his podcast, "The Rush."
"It was finally good to talk to Pete," Crosby said. "I got to talk to him before he got hired; he was actually here for an interview. I got to run into him and [Raiders owner Mark Davis] and got to chop it up with them. Today, I got to spend a little more time with him. Not a ton, but we got to talk a little bit more and chop it up. Also, John Spytek, the new G.M. as well, he texted me right away when he got hired. We’ve had some cool conversations today; I got to meet their families and just hear kind of what the vision is and what the plan is moving forward. So, I got to hear a little bit. I’m looking forward to talking more. We could all sit down and do that; looking forward to that. It was great. Everybody aligned, even the new additions to the front office and ownership.”
