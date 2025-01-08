BREAKING: Media Erupts to News Of Raiders' Brady Contacting Belichick
The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a head coach and helping lead that search is seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner Tom Brady. The Raiders want stability and experience in a head coach. They don't want to be a team where a coach comes to learn the ropes.
That is why the Antonio Pierce experiment failed.
Brady has shown a tendency to favor former New England Patriots, some of which are former coaches and others, ex-teammates. For instance, Mike Vrabel seemed to be a lead candidate throughout the season. Now, Vrabel looks less like an option.
The day after Pierce's firing, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero dropped a bombshell via X/Twitter: Brady had called his former head coach and now North Carolina Tar Heels head coach, Bill Belichick.
Of course, it hasn't been leaked what that conversation was about. But it's not hard to guess that it could have been about filling the vacancy.
Belichick recently took the Tar Heels job, and his buyout is $10 million (it drops to $1 million after June 1).
The news has garnered reactions from all over the football and sports world at-large. The Eisen Show, hosted by Rich Eisen, gave its reaction.
Eisen show co-host Chris Brockman declared the option was viable.
"His buyout until June 1st is $10 million," Brockman said. "That's nothing for an owner. So if you really want Bill, go get him. That's the price tag. The price tag is $10 million. Go get him."
But the host was a bit quizzical.
"Let me tell you this," Eisen said. "It would be bat guano insane if Bill Belichick becomes the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but I will say -- there are no parameters in this sports world that I can sit here and say 'it's impossible.'"
"... That would spin this whole damn thing off its axis. ... Bill's in play and all of a sudden he goes from 'I don't know if there's going to be a job open, so I'm going back to college' ... And now suddenly that just makes the NFL want him more. That's nuts. That is positively crazy. ... The conversation begins with Antonio Pierce didn't win enough games, won too many games, and it ends with Bill Belichick might leave North Carolina to take the Raiders job. That's how nuts this has become."
