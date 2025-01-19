BREAKING: Multiple NFL Teams Have Interest in Raiders Rob Leonard
The Las Vegas Raiders have already lost Antonio Pierce as their head coach, have dismissed Tom Telesco as general manager and now are in danger of losing another coach, only this time, the Raiders have no interest in parting ways with defensive line coach, Rob Leonard.
Leonard has been with the Raiders for two seasons, but Leonard has vast experience that intrigues other possible suitors. Having coached the offensive line for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, spending multiple seasons with the Miami Dolphins, holding many hats, Leonard is a hot commodity that no one is talking about in the NFL coaching scene.
Beginning his NFL coaching career with the New York Giants, where he served as an assistant, Leonard's resume is stacked enough for him to hold the key to his future, only the Raiders would be in danger of another step back if he were to leave the organization.
"He is a superstar on the rise," Our Hondo Carpenter said when discussing Leonard. "This guy has done wonders. He's been under the tutelage of Patrick Graham. Whoever the next coach is, and because I think Ben Johnson is the front runner, I think the smartest thing in the world Ben Johnson could do is say "Hey, Robbie Leonard, will you stay and be my defensive coordinator?'"
With predictions of Patrick Graham leaving the Raiders for a head coaching position, why not have Leonard slide into the vacant role. He is familiar with the team, the players, and has proven in the past he can be an effective piece of any coaching staff.
Raiders star Maxx Crosby has expressed how much he respects Leonard as a defensive line coach in the past, which would make more sense for him to stay put exactly where he is. While Leonard could easily slide into a spot for a vacant defensive coordinator role, Carpenter had some breaking news revolving the situation.
"I have been told there is more than one team that has put their slip in to interview Robbie Leonard, and the Raiders have denied it," Carpenter revealed. "That tells you that they (Raiders) see him as a valuable asset. The new coach coming in may choose to not keep Robbie, but I think they understand the importance of trying to keep Robbie Leonard."
