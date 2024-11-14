BREAKING: New Raiders OC Reveals Norv Turner's True Value
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after nine games of subpar performances by the Raiders’ offense. The unit’s ineffectiveness was not all because of Getsy, but most of it was.
The Raiders could no longer afford to lose games while their offense sputtered with questionable offensive play calls.
As bad as the Raiders’ roster is, they have been competitive in most of their losses this season. Bad offensive play-calling cost the Raiders at least one or two games this season, if not more. This is unacceptable in the National Football League.
Scott Turner was promoted to the team's interim offensive coordinator position. His father, Norv Turner was named as the team's senior offensive analyst.
Turner explained what his father brings to the table for the Raiders.
“He has such a wealth of knowledge," Turner said. "I was telling the guys, he called offensive plays in the NFL from 1991 to 2019. He missed one year. He missed 2017.
“So, we have someone who has done that. He has had No. 1 offenses in three different decades, and he is my dad. So, we like being around each other.
“We lost some coaches on offense. So, just another set of eyes. He knows how I see football because I learned most of it from him.
“Being able to have him at practice every day, and not just watching the game from afar and helping with just input, is invaluable. Then, for a personal note, it’s good to have him around, and my kids are fired up to have their grandpa around."
