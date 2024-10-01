BREAKING: Offer for Raiders' Davante Adams Would Have to be of 'Substance'
Reports have surfaced today that the Las Vegas Raiders would consider a trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams.
ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported on Tuesday that sources told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter that the Raiders made it known to teams they would "consider" trading Adams in a deal that would entail "a second-round pick and additional compensation" for Las Vegas.
We cannot confirm any details, but a source told Las Vegas Raiders on SI that the Raiders are not shopping Adams, but it would have to be "a substantive offer to be considered."
Adams is in his third season with the Raiders and just missed a game due to injury for the first time since joining the organziation.
Rumors have circulated for most of Adams' career with the Silver and Black that the star wideout has wanted out. The speculation first took off when Adams' good friend and college teammate, Derek Carr, was released by the club. Carr was a big reason Adams had expressed interest in wanting to go to Sin City in the first place.
The team finished 6-11 in Carr's final year, the first year of former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' reign in Las Vegas. McDaniels, of course, was fired after Week 8 last season. The Raiders finished 8-9, just missing out on the postseason.
Adams has constantly denied speculation in the past that he no longer wanted to be part of the Raiders. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro grew up a Raiders fan.
We will report any updates as we learn more about this situation.
