Potential Raiders QB in Talks to Return to Old Team
It appears the Raiders are out of the running for quarterback Sam Darnold as the former USC Trojan appears to be heading back to Minnesota, the place that helped jump start his once dormant career.
According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings and Darnold have discussed a potential return on a short deal.
While nothing in finalized and the Raiders still have time to make a bolder move, Darnold's expression signals two things. One is that he's not getting the money/ contract he desires from potential suitors in free agency and Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy may not be ready to start the 2025 season.
As Las Vegas Raiders On SI has been reporting for over a week week, it never seemed like either the Raiders, but more importantly Darnold, were not willing to make that commitment to each other as Las Vegas looks for a long term solution to the quarterback position and Darnold is hopeful to have another opportunity to prove to teams he is their QB of the future, thus warranting a deal that says that.
If Darnold does re-sign with the Vikings, the Raiders will have to make some tough decisions regarding the direction of their team, especially the quarterback position. Will they go with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders? Will they perhaps throw Ohio State quarterback Will Howard into the fire knowing OC Chip Kelly will not allow him to get burned? It's an evolving situation.
Does the lack of a quarterback play a role in the team's decision to make a selection with the sixth overall pick or would they trade back to acquire more picks and prepare for the future?
There is a lot to discuss within the Raiders organization after it appears they will lose out on another quarterback after negotiations failed with Matthew Stafford. While Stafford did opt to return to the Rams, are the reasons that he did so addressable with draft picks if the make-up of the Raiders played a factor?
The Raiders' response to multiple quarterbacks opting to choose situations other than the one taking place in Las Vegas will be a defining moment for Tom Brady and John Spytek.
However, they should not be licking their wounds as Darnold would have never worked with the Raiders. His best season in his career came with an offensively innovative head coach, the best wide receiver in football, top players along the offense and a dominant defense.
The Raiders are much better suited to go after a player with an unknown floor than to give a quarterback with a clear ceiling an opportunity to set back the organization even more.
Darnold to Minnesota is the right move for him and it's the right move for the Raiders.