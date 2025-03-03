Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Latest on QB & More
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively seeking at least one and perhaps as many as three more quarterbacks.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we answered many of your emails and questions, many of which were focused on the quarterback position.
You can watch that entire podcast below:
Additionally, new GM John Spytek spoke at the NFL Combine, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Tell me what Brock Bowers has meant to you guys and your program? And the culture Kirby Smart has established in Athens is what?
Spytek: "Yeah, well Brock [Bowers] has been one of the best tight ends I've seen come out probably in my entire career. And we drafted Tykee [Smith] in Tampa last year, and we had a bunch of Georgia guys in the room last night too. And the way that those guys, how prepared they are, how passionate they are about football, how smart they are, how intelligent they are at football really stands out. I mean, Pete [Carroll] and I just couldn't stop talking about it last night. I mean, they're just such an impressive group of people, both the person and the football player. So, I'm happy that we have Brock for a long time."
Q: Can you talk about your free agents? You’ve got a lot of them. Have you done enough evaluating now that you know your plan, what you want to do with each?
Spytek: "I wouldn't say we know the 100% plan. We're working on that right now with Tom Delaney and the scouting department. We obviously played the Raiders this year, so I know the roster well. I think we've got kind of a loose plan in place. We're still spending a lot of time with Pete [Carroll] and the coaches to make sure everything aligns up and we've got spots for them and it makes sense, and trying to get a sense for what's important to the player, both from the position standpoint and from a contractual standpoint. So we're working through that. We’ve still got two and a half weeks here to figure all that stuff out."
Q: How did your time with the Broncos helped you get to this position right now?
Spytek: "Well, we won a Super Bowl there, so that probably helped. I had such a great experience there. I was just telling Will [Kiss], it was really hard for me to leave Denver and take a great job in Tampa with this guy [Jason Licht] talking over here right now. Getting a chance to be around a first-class organization like the Broncos was amazing, with the way the Bowlen family ran that place, to be around John Elway every day, to see Peyton Manning. That was the first time that I was around these elite, elite quarterbacks in my entire career. I've been around some really good ones, but two of the greatest of all time, in my opinion. So to see every day what it looked like to 2013 where you have this amazing offense and then flip it just with a couple acquisitions and have a great defense was awesome too. So, just the whole experience to try to learn as much as I could from some great people, and grateful to that organization forever for taking me."
