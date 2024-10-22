BREAKING: Raiders Add WR, TE to Practice Squad as Part of Tuesday Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some moves as the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home this weekend.
We reported yesterday that the Raiders planned to place quarterback Aidan O'Connell on Injured Reserve and also sign quarterback Desmond Ridder.
On Tuesday, the club revealed it has gone through with those transactions, signing Ridder to the practice squad while placing O'Connell on IR after the second-year quarterback fractured his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Raiders also announced they have signed wide receiver Terrace Marshall tight end Trevon Wesco to the practice squad as well.
Marshall was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He would play three seasons in Carolina, making 16 starts in 36 appearances. In that time, Marshall totaled 767 yards and a touchdown on 64 receptions.
The Panthers would release Marshall as part of roster cuts this year. He was then signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad before being released by the team last week.
Wesco was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent three seasons in New York, playing 40 games and starting 12. He posted 87 yards on six receptions as a Jet.
New York released Wesco during 2022 roster cuts before he was claimed by the Chicago Bears. He spent just one season in Chicago, making one start in 14 contests before he signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent in March 2023.
Wesco would start 10 of 15 games for the Titans last year, recording just one catch for 21 yards.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.