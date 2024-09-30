BREAKING: Raiders Bring Back Rookie WR as Practice Squad Addition
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders made what some may have viewed as a surprising move by waiving rookie wide receiver Ramel Keyton.
The club announced on Monday, though, that it has signed the former undrafted free agent to the practice squad.
Keyton was listed as a second-string ahead of each of the Raiders' first three games, though he was inactive for all three.
He earned a roster spot after showing on in the Raiders' final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, leading the team with 76 yards on four receptions, most of which having come on the game-tying drive down the stretch.
Keyton had worked with the twos throughout training camp.
"I asked EB [Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett] the other day to start getting him [Keyton] some more reps with the twos, get out of that younger guy group, and see how he really competes with some of our other veteran players," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce back in camp. "He's done a good job. He's made some tough catches in traffic. But he's had some drops, too, as a rookie. Just working on consistency, alignment"
The Raiders signed Keyton as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had played four years at Tennessee, where he was a full-time starter in his final two seasons.
Last season, Keyton led the Volunteers in receiving touchdowns with six, which was tied for the 10th most in the SEC. He finished the year with 642 yards on 35 receptions.
