BREAKING: Raiders Brock Bowers Earns Incredible Honor for Rookie Season
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was one of the bright spots for the team this past season. Bowers set multiple records as a rookie tight end in the National Football League. Bowers played great the whole year and was considered by many the best tight end in football.
Now he has another award to add to an amazing rookie season.
The Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers was the best playmaker coming out of college and was considered the best overall player.
He was the main weapon for the offense this season. The Raiders have a huge building block going into next season with Bowers.
PFF released their 2024-2025 All-Rookie Team. Bowers headlined the offense.
Bowers set records for a rookie tight end as he put together a tremendous debut season. His overall grade was third among all tight ends, behind only Trey McBride and George Kittle. Not bad company at all.
"I think a lot of it comes from the program that he played at in the SEC at Georgia," said former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon. "So, I do not think it was as big as a leap for him going from the SEC to the NFL, as it is for a lot of players. Building around the tight end, now think about that. We also talk about when you build an offensive football team you want to build from the inside out. You want to be strong down the middle. You want to have a great center. You want to have a great quarterback, a great running back, but a great tight end that can attack and work in the middle of the field. The quickest way to the endzone is right down the middle of the field. And I think the ability to work in the middle of the field to attack the middle of the field, third down, the red zone, I think his position, versatility, is so important. The fact that you can line him up on the right, on the left, you can line him up as an inline player, in the slot, outside the numbers, line him up in the backfield. He is very good with movement and shifts."
