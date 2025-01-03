Former Raiders MVP Gannon on How to Build Around Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders will play their final game of the season on Sunday against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders roller coaster of a season is almost to its end. The Silver and Black will be looking to end the year with a three-game winning streak and take some momentum into the offseason.
The franchise will have a lot of decisions to make once the season is over. But the team does have something to build around. That is rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has had an amazing season. Breaking multiple NFL records and being the best player on the offensive side of the ball.
"I think a lot of it comes from the program that he played at in the SEC at Georgia," said former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon. "So, I do not think it was as big as a leap for him going from the SEC to the NFL, as it is for a lot of players. Building around the tight end, now think about that. We also talk about when you build an offensive football team you want to build from the inside out. You want to be strong down the middle. You want to have a great center. You want to have a great quarterback, a great running back, but a great tight end that can attack and work in the middle of the field. The quickest way to the endzone is right down the middle of the field. And I think the ability to work in the middle of the field to attack the middle of the field, third down, the red zone, I think his position, versatility, is so important. The fact that you can line him up on the right, on the left, you can line him up as an inline player, in the slot, outside the numbers, line him up in the backfield. He is very good with movement and shifts."
"Think about what he has accomplished this year. Think about what this offense can look like moving forward. When you think about the best offenses in football over the last two decades. Look at the Patriots success with Rob Gronkowski, and the Chiefs success with Travis Kelce. When you have a great tight end, it opens up the field for everybody."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE