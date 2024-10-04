BREAKING: Raiders-Broncos Final Week 5 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders will be missing some of the same key players they were without against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
The club released the final injury report for its Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Friday.
Raiders updates
Raiders all-pro defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), linebacker Kana'i Mauga (calf), guard Dylan Parham (Achilles) and wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) were all listed as "questionable" for Sunday's contest.
All of the above had been non-participants the first two days of practice but were limited Friday. Crosby missed Week 4, the first time in his professional career that he had missed a game, while Deablo and Mauga had missed the last two games.
Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) will miss his second straight game. Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) will be "out" once again and still has yet to make his NFL debut.
Tight end Michael Mayer (NIR-personal) has been ruled "out" for a second straight game. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will also be "out" for a second consecutive game.
Rookie safety Tre Taylor (knee), who returned to practice this week, will not play Sunday either. Nor will Raiders running back Zamir White (groin) or linebacker Luke Masterson (knee).
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (hip) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell were added to the injury report after being limited in Friday's practice.
Guard Cody Whitehair, who was added to the injury report on Thursday due to a chest injury but was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Broncos updates
Broncos running back Tyler Badie (back) has been ruled "out."
