BREAKING: Raiders-Broncos Second Week 5 Injury Report Revealed
Injuries continue to build up for the Las Vegas Raiders, and they could once again be without some key players in their upcoming meeting with the Denver Broncos.
The club released the second injury report for Week 5 on Thursday. Below are updates for both Las Vegas and Denver.
Raiders updates
Raiders all-pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby did not participate in practice for a second day in a row. He is still recovering from his angle injury that had him miss Week 4, the first game he had sat out in his entire NFL career.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique) was also a non-participant for a second straight day. As was offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), linebacker Kana'i Mauga (calf), wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), guard Dylan Parham (Achilles) and wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder).
Deablo, Munford, Richardson, Mayer, Mauga and Adams all missed Week 4. Deablo is at risk of missing his third straight game, while Richardson has not been active all year.
Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller was limited Thursday after not participating on Wednesday. He is recovering from knee/shoulder injuries.
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) was a full participant for a second consecutive.
Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor (knee), who came off Injured/Reserve this week, was limited for a second day in a row.
Running back Zamir White (groin) did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (personal) was a full participant Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday.
Lastly, guard Cody Whitehair (chest) was added to Thursday's injury report. He was limited on Thursday.
Broncos updates
Runnning back Tyler Badie (back) did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day.
Safety JL Skinner (ankle), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (foot) and cornerback Tremon Smith (hand) were all full participants on Thursday.
