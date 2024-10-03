Raiders Rookie Off IR, Was Back in Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders could be down an abundance of players yet again this week, but they could also be adding a long-awaited asset to the gameday lineup.
Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor was back in practice on Wednesday after being on Injured/Reserve the first four weeks of the season. He was limited in practice, still healing from his knee injury.
Taylor was the Raiders' first of two seventh-round picks in this year's NFL Draft. The Air Force product was one of the biggest late-round steals of the draft, having been one of the top safeties in his class.
A standout for the Falcons, Taylor won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the best defensive back in the nation. He totaled 74 tackles, five for losses, 0.5 sacks, four passes defensed and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in his final collegiate season.
Taylor's role remains to be seen when and if he does take the field this season. Whatever that may look like, he will be ready for it.
"Especially in the later rounds, going to say they would love a special teamer out of me, and I'm going to do what the team needs me to do as soon as I get on there because I feel like I'm going to make my team better wherever I'm at," Taylor said after being drafted. "But I'm competing for a starting spot wherever I go. So, I'm glad I landed at a spot like Vegas, where they got a lot of good safeties there. They got a lot of good depth there on the defense, period, but I have a really good feeling they're going to allow me to compete and do what I love to do. I'm at my best game when I’m able to compete. A goal of mine is to be able to start this year and so that's what I'm looking forward to."
Taylor will have 21 days to be deemed active for a game before he's placed back on IR. With him being limited in practice on Wednesday, though, it seems likely he could be good to go for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Regardless of whether or not Taylor sees snaps anytime soon, don't be surprised if this young safety eventually has a bright career with the Silver and Black.
