BREAKING: Raiders-Browns First Week 3 injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to right the wrongs of their Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers when they host the Cleveland Browns this week.
A win in Week 4 is critical for the trajectory of the Raiders' season. Another inferior team comes to town, and Las Vegas needs to take advantage of it.
The Raiders released the first Week 4 injury report on Wednesday, which includes updates for both them and the Browns.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is resting his ankle and did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday.
Linebacker Divine Deablo also did not practice Wednesday, as he continues to recover from an oblique injury that had him sit against Carolina.
Raiders offensive tackles Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) and Kolton Miller (shoulder) were on the report, the former having not participated and the latter having been a full participant. Munford suffered his injury against the Panthers.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who was inactive for the first three games, did not particpate Wednesday, as he still deals with a hamstring injury.
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) was a full participant on Wednesday, as was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was also listed with a knee injury.
Here are all Browns updates:
Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), running back Jerome Ford (foot) defensive end Myles Garrett (foot/achilles/thigh), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow), tight end David Njoku (ankle), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) all did not particpate in Cleveland's practice on Wednesday.
Guard Joel Bitonio (knee), tackles James Hudson (shoulder) and Dawand Jones (knee), offensive lineman Javion Cohen (back), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (thigh) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps) were all limited Wednesday.
Linebacker J. Owusu-Koramoah (hand), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hand) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were all full participants.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.