BREAKING: Raiders Closing in on Dream Draft Scenario?
The 2024 season for the Las Vegas Raiders will likely go down as one they want to forget.
At 2-8, they are all but eliminated from the playoff race. More and more they can look toward the 2025 NFL Draft. In that realm, the prospects are looking up. New minority owner Tom Brady will have a loud voice in how the Silver and Black approaches taking a new quarterback.
That alone is huge. The Raiders gave Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, even Desmond Ridder, their chance. The draft will likely hold the answer. Right now, the Raiders are closing in on a dream scenario -- the No. 1 overall pick.
Per NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 2-9) are have the top selection. Vying for No. 1 are the 2-8 Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and the Raiders. The Raiders currently hold the No. 4 pick, which might still land them a premium quarterback talent.
"The Raiders' six-game losing streak does not portend the team will stick with Gardner Minshew as QB1 in 2025, even if the offense continues to perform better down the stretch under interim coordinator Scott Turner, as it did on Sunday," Reuter wrote. "Some combination of Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder could return next season, but as mentors for one of the draft's top signal-caller prospects."
It doesn't get any easier for the Raiders, who face a Denver Broncos team that blew them out earlier this season. Then, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. They will face the lowly Jaguars, too, which could be a battle for the No. 1 overall pick.
