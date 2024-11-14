BREAKING: Raiders' Coach Gives Key Insight Into Bye Week Improvement
Few teams have needed their bye week as much as the Las Vegas Raiders did two weeks ago. The Silver and Black entered their week off as a battered and bruised team on a five-game losing streak.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham explained what the Raiders defense accomplished during their time off.
"Definitely a chance to self-scout and see where we are at in terms of tendencies and try to break those tendencies as you move forward," Graham said.
"More importantly, its just a review. Its a chance to do a report card on the fundamentals.
"Where are we fundamentally as we move into November? That is the main thing that is going to drive the engine as we go forward.
"Whether it’s tackling, blocking destruction, pass defense or leverage and coverage."
Graham noted that the time off helped the team on the field and off the field as players and coaches were able to spend time away from football and regroup.
"So, [the bye week] allowed us to be able to review that, give the guys good feedback on where we’re at, in terms of what we are doing well, what we are doing poorly, what we need to take out. That is one thing that we do as coaches. So, thats the main emphasis there.
"Then, obviously, a chance to reset. Everybody got a little break.
"If you can, break away from football during football season–it’s tough for all of us, players and coaches included. Its a chance to reset and spend some time with family."
