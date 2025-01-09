BREAKING: Raiders Fire GM Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders are cleaning house.
They fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, and now, NFL Insider Tom Telesco has reported that the Raiders parted ways with general manager Tom Telesco.
The organization released a statement on social media reading, "The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Tom Telesco of his duties as General Manager. We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best."
Telesco spent just one season with the Raiders, like Pierce, but his impact was felt.
"Tom Telesco's lone draft class with the Raiders will make an impact for years to come, led by record-breaking TE Brock Bowers," Pelissero wrote. "But as the Tom Brady era begins in Las Vegas, the team is now searching for a new head coach and GM."
Prior to the Raiders, Telesco was with AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was in the same position for 11 seasons. Whether or not Telesco can land another job as a general manager in the NFL remains to be seen, but the outlook isn't good with two firings to his name.
That being said, Telesco has a proven history as a drafter, landing the Chargers a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who is finally flourishing under the right head coach in Jim Harbaugh. With the Raiders, he made the smart move by taking Bowers when the generational tight end fell to the Silver and Black at No. 13.
The selection of Bowers ensures the Raiders will have a premiere playmaker on offense for seasons to come, as Pelissero mentioned. Bowers owns the rookie tight end receiving yards record (1,194 yards) and the rookie reception record (including wide receivers) with 112.
Minority owner Tom Brady is in the driver's seat leading the Raiders through the offseason. It is well-documented that he will have a big role in Las Vegas' selection of a head coach, and if they take a quarterback, it will have Brady's fingerprints all over it, too.
Brady will look for a head coach that is a football savant, someone with experience, too. The criteria for the next general manager has yet to be laid out.
The Raiders were to have a big offseason, and so far it has played out as some expected. Regardless, there has been a massive shake-up in the desert.
