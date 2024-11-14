BREAKING: Raiders Get Great News About Key Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to rejuvenate their offense against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, with Scott Turner at the helm of the playcalling as interim offensive coordinator.
He told reporters on Thursday that he wanted to improve the run game, which has been the Silver and Black's greatest weakness this season (despite head coach Antonio Pierce wanting to make it the identity of this team).
"We know we're not doing a great job right now of running the football. Trying to just make sure that the communication is great up front, so number one, we know who we're getting to," Turner said. "Coach [Joe] Philbin, he's going to do a great job, even in practice yesterday. Just really focusing on the fundamentals of hat placement, understanding what we're trying to get out of every run. Hopefully we can stay a little healthier and have some continuity, which will help us get going up front. And then the backs, just being decisive, don't worry about making a mistake or putting the ball in the wrong place, just go hit it and run and get your pads going forward."
Turner noted health, continuity, and blocking. In that vein, there is some good news for the Raiders attack -- tight end Harrison Bryant was able to participate in practice today, though he was limited.
Bryant was signed this offseason for the H-back role, a solid blocker who can get down field and make crucial blocks at the point of attack. With the return of tight end Michael Mayer, the Raiders could be very dangerous at the tight end position come Sunday.
It could facilitate the execution of a strong running game.
