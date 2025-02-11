BREAKING: Raiders Hire Browns' Dickerson to Pete Carroll's Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders will add another familiar face to head coach Pete Carroll's team as they sign Andy Dickerson to be the Raiders new offensive line coach. Dickerson has worked with Carroll before during their tenure with the Seattle Seahawks and will now rejoin Carroll in Las Vegas.
Dickerson has multiple years as a coach in the NFL, most recently serving as the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach. Prior to that, Dickerson was with the Seahawks for three seasons (2021-2023), the Los Angeles Rams (2012-2020), the New York Jets (2006-2009, 2011), and the New England Patriots (2004-2005).
The addition of Dickerson as Assistant Offensive Line coach is no area of concern when looking at the many years of coaching history. Serving most of his coaching career as a Assistant Offensive Line coach, he will slide perfectly into the vacant role.
Pete Carroll told the media in his introductory press conference that they are looking to compete now rather than later. Bringing in Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and retaining Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, the Raiders franchise seems to be in good hands going forward.
Dickerson worked under Carroll during Carroll's final three seasons with the Seahawks. In that time, the Seahawks won 25 games and even got Seattle to the playoffs in 2022. Regardless of the Seahawks outcome in their playoff run, they team was well coached with Dickerson in the same position he is now with the Raiders.
Last season with the Browns was not the best representative of Dickerson in his coaching career. As a coach, Dickerson has climbed the ranks from Operations Intern with the Patriots, Defensive Quality Control Coach / Coaches Assistant with the Jets, Assistant Offensive Line Coach with the Rams/Seahawks/Browns.
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and Dickerson should flourish well together given the amount of young talent the Raiders offense possesses. If Las Vegas can land a franchise quarterback, either through the NFL Draft or free agency, the team will be in good hands for the future.
Looking for redemption after a struggling season in Cleveland, Dickerson would not have taken the job if he didn't believe in what the Raiders are building. The 2025-26 season is starting to shape up well for the Raiders, at least from their coaching standpoint.
