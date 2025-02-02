BREAKING: Raiders Hire Former NFL HC Kelly as New OC
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has things in place.
It was announced on Sunday by ESPN Insiders Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel that Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, fresh off a national championship with the Buckeyes, was hired to be the Raiders' next offensive coordinator.
Kelly's last NFL job was as head coach of the San Fransisco 49ers, where he lasted just one season. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons, leading them to a 26-21 record in the regular season and one playoff berth. His overall head coaching record was 28-35.
Kelly made his name in college, however. He was named head coach of the Oregon Ducks in 2009 and the program was a winning one, going 46-7 in his four seasons in Eugene. The Ducks made appearances to three at-large BCS Bowl games, winning a Rose Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl. Their best season came in 2010, when they made a run to the BCS National Championship but lost to a dominant Auburn Tigers squad led by Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton.
The Ducks finished No. 3 in the AP Poll that season. It was their second-highest finish; in 2012, the Ducks finished No. 2 but made it as high as No. 1 in the poll.
After his NFL stint fell short, Kelly returned to college and became head coach of another Pac-12 school, UCLA. He spent six seasons at the helm of the Bruins, accumulating a 35-34 record. Their best season came in 2022, finishing 9-4 and No. 21 in the AP Poll. They reached as high as No. 9.
This past season was spent with Ohio State, where Kelly coordinated the nation's most dominant offense en route to helping the Buckeyes bring a national title to Columbus for the first time since the 2014 season.
Carroll has shown an affinity for coaches with college backgrounds that match his own, and so this hire should not come as a surprise. Kelly is a true offensive guru who can help bring an effective attack to the desert and the competitive AFC West.
