BREAKING: Raiders' Injury Report Brings Great News
The Las Vegas Raiders are still banged up a bit despite a much needed Week 10 bye week.
Tight end Harrison Bryant did not participate in Wednesday's practice, per the newly released injury report. He is dealing with an ankle injury. Bryant stepped up in a big way during the departure of Michael Mayer, who was out for several weeks with a non-football related illness.
Harrison is mostly an H-back blocking tight end, though he has come up with some receptions in key spots for the Raiders. He might be overlooked by some for his prowess as a receiving threat.
Of course, Mayer has returned fully participated on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Kolton Miller, who has struggled with an ankle injury, was limited. Dylan Parham and Andrus Peat were a full-go, however.
Second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett, possibly the biggest revelation for the defense this season, was able to practice fully despite some hip issues. The Miami Dolphins have a formidable offense that was able to execute against a solid Los Angeles Rams defense in a Monday Night win.
Bennett will be crucial to the Raiders' chances. His feel for the game and physicality have vastly improved this season, and he has proven to be a gem so far.
The offense will be the biggest storyline for the Week 11 clash. Scott Turner has taken the reins after the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The offense under Getsy was stagnant and uninspiring. But for this new offense to work for the rest of the season, the Raiders will need their key pieces.
A slightly healthier offensive line is a good start.
