BREAKING: Raiders Interested in Speaking with Former Jets HC Saleh
The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search began on Monday with the firing of head coach Antonio Pierce and the organization will peruse all options in a thorough hunt for a new leader.
Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, via X/Twitter, that search could take them in the direction of former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was fired during the 2024 season.
"The Raiders are interested in speaking with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for their head coach position, sources say," Jones wrote. "Because he's not currently employed by a team, the Raiders don't have to request permission to speak with him."
Saleh was the Jets' coach for four seasons and sported a 20-36 win-loss record at the time of his firing after Week 5 of the regular season. Prior to the Jets, he was a successful defensive coordinator with the San Fransisco 49ers.
With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham receiving head coaching interest, among interest for a lateral move to other teams, Saleh could also be considered for replacing Graham (should Graham leave).
Our Hondo Carpenter recently spoke about what the Raiders are looking for in their next head coach, specifically what minority owner Tom Brady will be looking for. Brady is in the driver's seat for the search.
"I asked a person, 'Do you think they are going to go in a defensive way, or an offensive way?' And they said 'I don't think that there is a pre-determined side of the ball," Carpenter said on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider" podcast. "... But they told me Tom is looking for a football savant, he's looking for somebody that knows the game. I'll share this with you -- I have a friend that played for the Patriots with Brady on the defensive side of the ball. ... This was at training camp. [Brady] was going after the defense on some things that he thought they were doing wrong, because he knew everybody's job.
"One particular time, he's coming off the field and asking guys what they were seeing. ... He was constantly looking for feedback from the other side of the ball and they said that is exactly what Tom is looking for in a coach. He's not going into it saying 'I have to have an offense, 'I have to have a defense.' ... For example, Bill Belichick many people believe is the greatest defensive coach in the history of the National Football League. But one of the things that impressed people about Belichick is that he knew offense so well. Because of the way he thought as a defensive coach. ... So I was told that the Raiders are not lookin at either side of the ball for a background, that they are looking for someone who has a totality of understanding of the game."
