BREAKING: Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady Joins Coaching Search
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a successful season. The season was a disappointment from top to bottom. The Silver and Black went 4-13 in their 2024-2025 NFL campaign. They did not only finish last in their division but they did not win any games in the AFC West. The season was filled with injuries and a lot of issues on both sides of the ball.
On Tuesday, the owner Mark Davis, and the franchise fired head coach Antonio Pierce after just one season with the Silver and Black. Pierce could not overcome all the injuries on the defensive side or get important wins.
Pierce took over in 2023 as interim head coach and found success in the last half of that season. Pierce got the final time job for the 2024 season, but the Raiders could not find the same success this year.
The Raiders will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason and it starts by looking for another head coach.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will join the search with owner Mark Davis to look for the team's next head coach. Davis had said in the past that Brady would have a say in important decisions that the franchise will make during the offseason.
"Raiders limited owner Tom Brady is expected to be part of a collaborative committee to interview head coaching candidates and support team owner Mark Davis, per league sources," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter in an X/Twitter post.
"Brady's impact on the organization will be felt from here on out as he establishes himself as a voice amongst the rest of the decision-makers in Vegas," said Sports Illustrated's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reporter Caleb Skinner. "If Brady and the Raiders get it right, then the future should be bright for someone who has the majority of things turn to goal once he touches them."
Brady is also expected to have a major say in picking the next quarterback for the Silver and Black. The Raiders will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders will pitch that pick to a potential new head coach during the interview process. The team will make a decision on their next head coach before making a decision on their next man under center.
