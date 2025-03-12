Raiders Get Two NFL Compensatory Draft Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the busiest offseason in the National Football League. The Raiders have a lot of new pieces come in and now they will do their best to get things going in the right direction starting in 2025.
The Silver and Black added new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek to lead the way. They also brought in veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to run the offense.
These coaches would have not probably considered coming to the Raiders if owner Mark Davis had not put his trust in minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has made his presence felt all offseason long and now in free agency it has shown.
The Raiders have been busy as well in free agency since the start. They brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade and had a couple of signings this week.
After free agency the Raiders will turn their focus on the 2025 NFL Draft and they got good news on Tuesday about the draft.
The NFL announced the teams that will get compensatory picks in next month's draft and the Raiders will receive two extra picks.
The Silver and Black will receive both picks in the 6th round. Pick 213 overall and pick 215 overall. Now the Raiders will have two extra picks to play with and they will do their best to use them wisely.
Per NFL: These special compensatory picks are awarded to teams that have a minority employee hired to a head coach or primary football executive position by another team," The league began awarding such picks after an amendment was made to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement designed to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.
As for the rest of the compensatory picks, they are awarded by the league to teams that lost more or better compensatory free agents than they signed in the previous year. Picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
The Raiders still have a lot of other moves to make and that includes in the draft. They will get their roster ready and look to have a much-improved team.
