BREAKING: Raiders Lose Tre'von Moehrig in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered another free agency blow.
On Monday, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that safety Tre'von Moehrig was to sign with the Carolina Panthers for a 3-year deal worth $51 million.
Moehrig was one of the biggest safety names on the market after a strong four-year debut with the Raiders, starting in 64 games and accumulating 297 tackles, 29 passes defended, and six interceptions.
The former second-round pick out of Texas Christian had his best campaign in 2024, racking up 104 tackles with a career-best 10 defended passes and two interceptions. He started every game for the Raiders in 2023 and 2024.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco rated Moehrig the No. 22-best free agent available in his Top 100.
"Trevon Moehrig, a former second-round pick, is coming off his best season," wrote Prisco. "He started all 17 games and had two picks and did a nice job in the run game. He turns 26 in June, so he is the target age for teams looking for a starting safety."
Cody Benjamin, also of CBS Sports, wrote, "Moehrig is somewhat of a tricky evaluation due to his playing on mostly dismal Las Vegas Raiders defenses, but the production and physical tools are solid. A second-round pick out of TCU in 2021, he's improved every year at the NFL level, stepping up with a career-high 104 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2024, when the Raiders lost fellow safety Marcus Epps to injury. Moehrig has also been durable, missing just two games in four seasons, making him ripe for a sizable payday as someone's No. 1.
Benjamin rated Moehrig as the second-best free agent safety.
Head coach Pete Carroll was vocal at the NFL Combine and elsewhere that the defensive free agents, and their re-signings, would be a top priority for his regime. It looked as though Las Vegas was in a good place to retain Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Spillane was signed by the New England Patriots less than an hour into the free agency window opening.
