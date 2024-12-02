Does Young Running Back Have A Future With Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the ability to test out new things now that their playoff hopes have been eliminated, and one of those projects could be determining whether young running back Sincere McCormick has a future in the black and silver.
McCormick, 24, was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May of 2022. McCormick hasn't forgotten his long road to get to the main roster and is blessed to play in any capacity.
“It is a blessing, like I said, it’s more about getting back to the basics, getting back to the drawing board,” McCormick said. “This is a big-time moment for me (playing time against the Chiefs), but I’m going to proceed and continue to grow and do better than I did last game.”
McCormick was able to see time on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday given the first two strings for the Raiders running backs were out due to injury. Ameer Abdullah and McCormick shared the field time.
In the game, McCormick finished with 12 carries and totaled 64 rushing yards. This was the second time that McCormick put up some good numbers in the small sample size of 2024, when his first game played against the Denver Broncos, he put up five carries for 33 yards.
With Alexander Mattison and Abdullah, both set to hit free agency after this 2024-25 campaign, it poses the question: Should the Raiders consider McCormick’s abilities and keep him around for the future in a bigger role?
Current second-string running back Zamir White is still under contract with the Raiders come this offseason, who could potentially see himself moving into the starting role if Abdullah and Mattison do not get brought back to Las Vegas. White has had himself a solid season in the eight games he has been featured in, posting 183 yards in 65 carries.
Even though McCormick has not gotten a lot of time on the field, he makes sure he stays ready, healthy, and prepared whenever his moment arises, and could continue to rise in the future.
“I’ve been training the last three years, being able to train my mind to be able to exceed,” McCormick said. “My thought process going forward is to make positive yards, take care of my body and my body will help me and I will have success on the field as well.”
