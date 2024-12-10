BREAKING: Raiders Make Massive Roster Moves, Sign QB Bradley
The Las Vegas Raiders announced some big roster moves on Tuesday with a Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons looming. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell sustained a bone bruise in his knee during the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The positive MRI indicates that O'Connell could suit up against the Falcons next Monday -- nothing is impossible in this league. However, the Silver and Black made a massive move. They signed rookie quarterback Carter Bradley to the active roster.
Bradley was an undrafted free agent that the Raiders made sure to secure as soon as they could after the 2024 NFL Draft. The South Alabama product made an appearance in all three preseason games and completed 17 of 34 passes for 225 yards and touchdown.
He seemed comfortable in the preseason contests and his performance was noticeable and a pleasant surprise.
The Raiders' other big move was the placement of running back Zamir White on the injured reserve -- since he will have to miss a minimum of four weeks, his season is effectively ended. White had been dealing with a quadricep injury.
White played in eight games on the season and registered 183 yards on 65 carries. He had one touchdown. It was a disappointment considering the excitement he created last season when he stepped in admirably for Josh Jacobs (who left in the offseason for the Green Bay Packers).
White's injury, ineffective playcalling from former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and an injured offensive line all played a role.
The Raiders also signed quarterback Jake Luton and defensive tackle Tyler Manoa to the practice squad, while releasing defensivel lineman Marquan McCall.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.