BREAKING: Raiders' OC Turner Named Candidate For Lucrative UNC Job

Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner stepped into an unenviable position and has made the most of it. The coach has infused life into what was an abysmal offense under Luke Getsy.
Now, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Turner is a top offensive coordinator candidate for North Carolina -- which became six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick's program this week.
Turner has a plethora of experience. He was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders' play-caller from 2020 to 2022. He was hired in 2023 to be the Raiders' passing-game coordinator.
The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis thinks it would be best for Turner to take the Tar Heels gig if offered.
"Since taking the reins of the Raiders' offense, Turner hasn't had much success overall," Moraitis wrote. "Las Vegas' run game has improved a bit, but the Raiders haven't scored more than 19 points on his watch. That said, Turner was handed a difficult task in improving a Raiders offense that has a lackluster situation at quarterback. Turner's hopes of retaining the Raiders' offensive coordinator job beyond this season rest on the back of head coach Antonio Pierce, who figures to be on the hot seat after just one season as the full-time head coach thanks to an abysmal 2024 campaign for Las Vegas.
"Turner would be wise to seek other employment, as we continue to believe the Raiders will cut ties with Pierce at the conclusion of the season."
Belichick, 72, signed a five-year deal with the Tar Heels.
