BREAKING: Raiders Officially Announce Pete Carroll As Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders got their guy.
The Raiders officially announced Pete Carroll as head coach Friday, marking the dawn of a new era for the Silver and Black.
Carroll, a former Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Seattle Seahawks, will take over in a role that was assumed by former head coach Antonio Pierce in 2024. After a year that failed to meet expectations, the Raiders moved on from the NFL's least experienced head coach and now have one of the most experienced.
"Carroll enters his 31st season in the NFL, most recently spending 14 seasons as the Executive V.P. and Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks. During his 14-year tenure in Seattle, Carroll posted 10-plus wins in eight seasons, won five NFC West Division titles, reached the postseason 10 times, advanced to the divisional round seven times, won two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl," the Raiders said in a release to announce Carroll's hire.
"Under his guidance, the Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense for four-consecutive seasons from 2012-15, becoming the first defense in the Super Bowl era to accomplish the feat. He also saw Seattle’s offense finish top five in the NFL in rushing yards six times (2012-15, 2018, 2019) and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team."
From 2012-15, the Seahawks went 46-18 in the regular season, the third-best regular season winning percentage (.719) during that span, while the team’s seven playoff wins were the most over that span.
In 2013, Carroll led the Seahawks to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, which came after a franchise-best 13-3 regular season record.
As a result, Carroll joined Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer as the only coaches to win a college football national title and a Super Bowl in their career. The Seahawks defense ranked first overall in the NFL in total defense (273.6 ypg), passing defense (172.0 ypg), points allowed (14.4 ppg), takeaways (39), interceptions (28), turnover differential (+20) and opponent quarterback rating (63.4).
Now, the high-energy Carroll will get his chance to make a mark on the Raiders franchise as he looks to stabilize the organization and bring over his culture-first winning attitude.
