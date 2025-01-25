A New Era Has Officially Dawned in Las Vegas
The long await for the Las Vegas Raiders front office changes is over! Leaving 2024 in the past, the 2025 Raiders are under complete new management. With new general manager John Spytek along with new head coach Pete Carroll, is it time for the Raider Nation to have higher expectations with their team?
Both Carroll and Spytek bring decades of experience with them to the Raiders, which is exactly what the team lacked last season from a head coaching stand point. Bringing in a Super Bowl winning head coach in Carroll is already a massive step forward for the franchise compared with what they were dealt last season.
Still, there is a lot of work to be done. The Raiders find themselves in one of the best divisions in the league. With their division rivals all finishing over .500, the Raiders will still need to address their roster from a talent standpoint.
With rumors going around that a potential Maxx Crosby trade could come this offseason, the new management must build around him on defense if they wish to keep Crosby happy where he is. Having not made the playoffs since the 2021 season, where they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals, that must be the Raiders goal if they want to remain competitive in a loaded division.
In 18 seasons of head coaching in the NFL, Carroll has put up some impressive numbers for himself that should easily rub off on this young Raiders squad. Winning 170 games in his career, the Raiders will look to welcome their new head coach by getting him closer to the 200 win mark during his tenure in Las Vegas.
The last time the Raiders finished over .500 was in the 2021 season. However, the roster looks different from the team last constructed that finished over the .500 mark. Now with offensive powerhouse Brock Bowers, an upcoming wide receiving stud in Jakobi Meyers, and a strong base man to build around on defense, the Raiders rebuild could get fully kickstarted in 2025.
Now with Spytek in the driver seat and Carroll leading the charge from a performance outlook, the Raiders seem to be in better hands than they were two weeks ago.
