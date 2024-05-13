BREAKING: Raiders Officially Sign Second-Round Pick Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed their entire 2024 draft class.
The club announced on Monday that it has signed guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders' second-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Powers-Johnson was a unanimous first-team All-American for Oregon last season. He was also named the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's best center, the first Pac-12 player to ever earn the honor.
The prospect started 13 games for the Ducks last season, helping lead an offensive line unit that allowed five sacks, the fewest in the nation. He also blocked for the country's top passing offense that averaged 346.9 passing yards per game.
Powers-Johnson played three seasons at Oregon, seeing action in 27 games.
Pro Football Focus gave Powers-Jackson an overall grade of 84.5, a run-block grade of 85.6 and a pass-block grade of 90.6 for his final campaign with the Ducks.
The Raiders are excited for what is to come for the rookie guard.
"I just love the film," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Friday. "I saw a guy that was gritty, that finished, that strained, that loved the physicality of the game. I saw a leader, I saw a winner, I saw a guy that just loves football. And you want that identity up front. You always look at teams, the best teams it ain't the skill position, right? You want those gritty guys like we've got on our D-line, you want that on the offensive line. And the more those bad boys we can bring in with Kolton Miller, [Thayer] Munford, and [Andre] James, that's going to be huge for us.
"But he has the attitude, man. I mean, talking to him on the phone was emotional even for me because of just how excited he was. And it was like, 'Damn, we got it right.' Maybe nobody else likes it, but we got it right because it's a match made in heaven."
Powers-Johnson was the Raiders' first of two linemen selected in this year's draft. Their third-round pick DJ Glaze was the second.
Powers-Johnson was one of the top offensive linemen in the draft and should start for the Silver and Black next season.
