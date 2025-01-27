BREAKING: Raiders' Pete Carroll Reveals Connectivity with New GM
It was well-documented that the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to marry a head coach with their general manager hire. The meticulous process led them to Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek.
Both are architects that know what it takes to win, as their decorated track records show, and they will be tasked to breaking the Silver and Black out of the doldrums.
Carroll made it clear at Monday's introductory presser that winning now was the No. 1 goal for the duo, and he spoke on how important it was that he and Spytek are on the same page to kick things off.
"I think it's a perfect mesh opportunity for us," Carroll said. "To show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program. HIs background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game and having respect for what it takes to make this thing strong and right, it just hit me right in my heart.
"So I'm thrilled about, you know, sharing the years and the experience with energy and the juice that he brings. So it's going to work out great."
Carroll also exhibited his trademark energy and enthusiasm, something ESPN's Paul Gutierrez pointed out when speaking about Carroll's original job interview.
"I was told as he walked through the facility, when he was there for his in-person interview, there was kind of like this light radiating from him, and he was just kind of bubbly and bouncing off the walls, and there was this energy that really kind of permeated everybody that came in contact with him,” Gutierrezsaid. “Now, does that translate into wins? Not necessarily, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction for a team that, again, is just looking for some professionalism, looking for something to hang its hat on. And with Pete Carroll, you know exactly what you’re getting as opposed to a lot of the other candidates that were out there.”
Time is of the essence for the Silver and Black, and both Carroll and Spytek look to start things fast.
