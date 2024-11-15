BREAKING: Raiders' Pierce Drops Final Updates Before Dolphins
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders head to Miami to face the Dolphins with a reinvigorated attitude after a bye week that saw many changes.
Interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner's effect on the new offense will be watched intently, as will how the Raiders handle the Dolphins' potent offense. Head coach Antonio Pierce is looking for his third win this season, and he gave his final updates on Friday.
Here is a partial transcript of Turner's Thursday press conference:
Q: You mentioned Norv Turner coming into the building, what kind of role do you see for him moving forward with you as the interim offensive coordinator?
Coach Turner: “He has such a wealth of knowledge. We were joking about it and I was telling the guys that he was calling offensive plays in the NFL from 1991 to 2019, and he only missed one year. He missed 2017. So, you have somebody that has done that. He had the number one offenses in three different decades. And he’s my dad, so we like being around each other. We lost some coaches on offense, so just another set of eyes. He knows how I see football because I learned most of it from him. So, being able to have him at practice every day, not just watching the games from afar or whatever, and helping just with input is invaluable. And then, for a personal note, obviously it's good to have him around. And my kids are fired up to have their grandfather around."
Q: What's the first step with that? Is that, 'Here's our tapes, can you take a look at this?'
Coach Turner: "Yeah, I mean, he watches football constantly. He knows what we've done on offense. Obviously, the verbiage is totally foreign to him, but I just translate it. He just says what he thinks. And I know, 'Oh yeah, we call them this and whatever.' So, it's really not that hard. And then just fundamentals, tidbits for the quarterback. He's sitting in a lot of the quarterback meetings, just stuff that you don't even think of. Again, I can only see so much. We have a great coaching staff. Those guys are doing a great job too, but just another set of eyes with the wealth of experience that he has. Also, he's not afraid to tell me what he really thinks, obviously, so that part of it is great as well."
Q: What have you seen with the run game this year and how do you try and fix it?
Coach Turner: "We've had some issues, obviously. We know we're not doing a great job right now of running the football. Trying to just make sure that the communication is great up front, so number one, we know who we're getting to. Coach [Joe] Philbin, he's going to do a great job, even in practice yesterday. Just really focusing on the fundamentals of hat placement, understanding what we're trying to get out of every run. Hopefully we can stay a little healthier and have some continuity, which will help us get going up front. And then the backs, just being decisive, don't worry about making a mistake or putting the ball in the wrong place, just go hit it and run and get your pads going forward. And then we got to get first downs, like you got to get first downs, whether it's in the run or pass, to give yourself more attempts to run the football, because that's where we're lacking too. We're lacking at attempts. We haven't had great efficiency, but we're also low at attempts as well."
Q: You've been an offensive coordinator before. What did you learn from that experience that could help with this?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, a lot. This league is tough. It's very competitive. You got to bring it every day. Different people are going to play you different ways. Certain matchups are going to favor you schematically more than others. But really, it's just dealing with the people. This is a relationship business, and you got to understand what your guys on your team do the best, and then try to find a way to get that out of them and then get them to perform at the highest level every single week. Because there's no bad teams in this league. Anybody can beat anybody. There's no bad coaches. You're going to get a tough matchup that you're going to have to deal with every week, and you got to stay sharp, and you got to deal with adversity. I told the guys, this league's about adversity, and you learn that. I learned that in Washington. I was coordinator for three years, and whatever, we were 8-8-1, got fired. It didn't work out. So, I'm getting an opportunity, and I'm just excited to work with our players, and just trying to make them perform at the best level they're capable of."
Q: Obviously this time of year isn't the time of year to overhaul things and to completely install a new offense. But how do you go about trying to make the improvements and maybe make it look a little bit different? And will it look a lot or noticeably different?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, like you said, you're not going to go in and put a brand-new offense in the bye week going into Week 10. But any real offense, and again, I've only been in a few systems, you might coach a little different, but they have a lot of scheme. And then what shows up on Sunday isn't necessarily what's been in training camp, or what's been installed, and it's just a matter of what you get to. So, maybe some things that I'm a little bit more comfortable with or I feel like will help us be successful. We have it, and then it's just a way of getting it communicated to our players in a way that it makes sense to them. And there might be a couple new things here and there, and we'll see how that grows as the season goes on. I'm not going to come up here and say it's not about the plays, a lot of is about the plays, but it's about the players believing in the plays and knowing exactly what to do so that they can play fast all the time and then reach their capabilities, and everyone’s different, right? So, whatever that may be."
