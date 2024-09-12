BREAKING: Raiders-Ravens Second Week 2 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup ahead as they look to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Raiders will need all the help they can get, but the injury report has indicted they could very well be without more defensive assets this week.
The club released its second injury report of the week on Thursday, which included injury updates from both teams.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with a foot injury throughout this early stage of the season but was a full participant in the team's Wednesday and Thursday practices. He will be looking to build on what Raiders coach Antonio Pierce called an "impressive" first game.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder) was also a full participant for a second day in a row.
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee), who was inactive Week 1, was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday as well.
Raiders center Andre James was limited with an elbow injury on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday. His fellow offensive lineman Kolton Miller (knee) was also a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who was inactive for Week 1, was limited Wednesday and Thursday. He is dealing with an illness.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who also missed Week 1, did not participate for a second straight day as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Defensive end Tyree Wilson was also a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1.
Here are all Ravens updates:
Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) was limited in Baltimore's practice on Thursday, linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) was a full participant, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye) did not participate, and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck) did not participate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.