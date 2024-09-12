Pierce: Raiders TE Bowers 'Impressive' in Rookie Debut
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers made a name for himself in his debut game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bowers caught six passes for 58 yards in the opening game, constantly getting open and making plays after the catch. He was the Raiders’ second-most productive pass-catcher behind Davante Adams.
Bowers has many fans within the Raiders’ organization, including Coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce liked what he saw from his young tight end in what was his first official NFL game.
“Impressive, impressive,” Pierce said. “I thought butterflies were there, young rookie. I don’t care how much football you’ve played in the SEC or anything like that, you go out there in your first game, it’s real, it’s different. And you could just tell how he was. Once he got that first catch, he kind of came on the sideline, shook his mask right in front of me, and I said, ‘Okay,’ then made a big play down the field later on. But I just think there’s so much there, not just with Brock, but even with Big Mike [Michael Mayer]. I thought they made some great catches. And what I love about both of them, really physical in the run game. They had some tough match-ups going against [Joey] Bosa and [Khalil] Mack and the things we’re asking them to do, and they didn’t shy away.”
Bowers is not like your typical tight end. He is much bigger, faster and stronger. He has a natural ability to run routes and get open downfield. That was on display in Bowers’ first game, showing an advanced receiving skill set.
Pierce made it a point to compliment Michael Mayer as well. The second-year tight end, who is expected to be used heavily alongside Bowers, caught two passes for three yards last Sunday.
Bowers and the Raiders travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who have a better defense than the Chargers. Roquan Smith did a nice job defending Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and he should pose a big problem for Bowers.
