BREAKING: Raiders Release Big Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders released their Week 13 injury report on Wednesday. The Raiders will travel to Kansas City to face divisional rival and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs on Black Friday.
The Raiders lost to the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Week 8. Going into Arrowhead is never easy, especially for the Raiders, who are going in shorthanded.
The Chiefs head into this game with a 10-1 record and in firm control of the AFC West. Well, the Raiders are looking to snap a 7-game losing streak.
The Raiders have already ruled out starting cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs for Friday's game.
On Wednesday's Raiders injury report, the list was filled with notable players.
The obvious was Bennett, Hobbs, and quarterback Gardner Minshew all did not participate.
For the Raiders backfield, Alexander Mattison was limited. And Zamir White missed his second day of practice this week.
On the offensive line, the Raiders look to get healthier. Center Andre James and guards Cody Whitehair and Jordan Meredith fully participated in Wednesday's practice. The offensive line is healthy for the Raiders heading into Week 13.
The Raiders offensive weapons that appeared on Wednesday's injury report was tight end Harrison Bryant who was a full participant. Wide receiver Tre Tucker was limited, dealing with a hip injury. And quarterback weapon was a full participant for the second day in a row.
The biggest concern for the Raiders heading into Week 13 is, how will the young secondary fair against the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.