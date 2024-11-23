BREAKING: Raiders Release Final Week 12 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report before facing the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday. Although every team in the National Football League is banged-up at this point in the season, the Raiders are undoubtedly one of the most banged-up teams in the league.
The Raiders will be without many of their best players on the defensive side of the ball. Starting safety Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs will be out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, which are two massive losses for Las Vegas.
Cornerback Jack Jones is listed as questionable. However, if he is out, the Raiders will be down to three reserve cornerbacks and a reserve safety with the injury to Marcus Epps earlier in the season.
Still, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham refuses to use the injuries as an excuse.
"There's no excuse,” Graham said.” Again, that never crosses my mind. We've got all NFL players, and these guys, I love the group we have, period, point blank. I'll say it like that. So, for the play calling, for me it's based on the opponent, based on what we're trying to give them, and then what we do well. And so, anything that is off of that, that's on me, that's on me.
"The players, we put the best 11 out there each play that we think is for that situation, and they're doing their best to execute. And again, most of the time, coaches mess it up way before the players do, so that's on me.""
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.