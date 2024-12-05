BREAKING: Raiders Release First Injury Report of Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders released their Week 14 injury report on Wednesday. The Raiders will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The Raiders are looking to snap their eight-game losing streak.
The Raiders come into the matchup 2-10 and Buccaneers come in at 6-6.
The Raiders injury report showed less players on it than they had the last couple of weeks.
The only player on the defensive side on the report was starting cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs continues to deal with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9. He did not practice on Wednesday.
Running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White were both on the injury report on Wednesday. Mattison is dealing with an ankle injury, he was listed as limited. White is dealing with a quadricep injury and did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Raiders guard Jordan Meredith is dealing with a shoulder injury, but Meredith was a full participant on Wednesday.
Raiders tight end Justin Shorter was the last player on Wednesday's injury report, dealing with a back injury. Shorter was also a full participant on Wednesday.
The good news for the Raiders is the team continues to get healthier. We will keep an eye out on the status of running backs Mattison and White. The Raiders backfield has gotten a huge boost with Sincere McCormick.
As the Raiders continue to roll out the youth movement on the field, the young players are taking full advantage. The coaches have done an excellent job putting these players in a position to be successful.
