BREAKING: Raiders Release First Week 16 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders theme of this campaign has been filled with numerous factors, but none more than the injuries this team has suffered. From up and down the offensive and defensive line, as the dog days continue for the Raiders, here is their current injury report and who lands on the list.
Six members of the Raiders squad made the injury report today, and while, at the moment, there is nothing disclosed on whether these Raiders will be active on Sunday, it is important to keep them in mind. The first man to hit the list for the Raiders is running back Alexander Mattison due to an apparent neck injury.
The Raiders just had a scary incident happen to their running back core in this past week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, as Sincere McCormick was removed due to an ankle injury. As for Mattison, the veteran on the running back core, he had full participation on Wednesday and will continue to be closely monitored.
Guard Jeremiah Meredith is a different story, though. Meredith landed on the injury report and did not play on Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. Meredith has been a strong piece to this Raiders team, and down the stretch, these guys are going to need him.
The third Raider to land on the list is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, alongside Brock Bowers, has been the powerhouse on the offensive front for the Raiders this year. Meyers had limited play during practice due to an ankle injury.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell makes his way back to the injury report as he did not play on Monday Night due to a lingering knee issue. That same troublesome knee wouldn't keep O'Connell out on Wednesday though as he had full participation.
The other remaining quarterback Desmond Ridder also lands on the injured list due to hip discomfort. Though his hip was an issue, it did not limit his play in practice, as he too had full participation.
The last Raider that landed on the Raiders injury report was cornerback Sam Webb. Webb has been dealing with a back injury and has taken things slow as he looks to gear up and be ready for Week 16. Webb has limited play for the Raiders during Wednesday's practice.
