BREAKING: Raiders Release Second to Last Injury Report of Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end an abysmal 2024 season strong in the first week of 2025.
Facing a tough test in a bitter division rival (and playoff team) in the Los Angeles Chargers does not make it any easier. The Silver and Black is banged up heading into the final contest, too.
Per the second injury report of Week 18, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah did not participate on Thursday, just as he had failed to participate on Wednesday, because of a foot injury. Abdullah is coming off a dominant performance in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints in which he had 120 rushing yards on 20 carries and 32 receiving yards on three catches.
The veteran back is one of the locker room's biggest leaders, and his success was a point of pride for the team after the win over the Saints.
"Yeah, I think Ameer [Abdullah], as I've talked about, has been an awesome guy for our locker room," quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "Obviously, a guy who's one of our more veteran players. But to have his first 100-yard [rushing] game in his whole career is just a testament to him. And I think he would probably say he's playing some of his best ball that he's playing. And again, it's a testament to how hard he works, how much he commits to the game, commits to learning the playbook, and then obviously taking care of his body. So, it's been fun to watch Ameer grow and for me to kind of grow my relationship with him."
Other key Raiders were hampered by injuries and had limited practice on Thursday. Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, a pleasant surprise and mid-season acquisition, is nursing an ankle injury. With the Silver and Black, Chaisson is playing the best football of his career.
Defensive tackle John Jenkins, an underrated interior, is battling an injury with his heel. Offensive tackle and blindside blocker Jordan Meredith was limited with a wrist injury and in some good news, guard Jordan Meredith was upgraded to limited practice after not practicing on Wednesday.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who has filled in expertly after the secondary was ravaged by a slew of injuries, was again limited with a hip injury.
