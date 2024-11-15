BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Final Week 11 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report before they travel to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins this week. There were multiple concerning names still on the list.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs, as well as offensive linemen Andre James and Cody Whitehair are out Sunday against the Dolphins. An already banged-up Raiders' defense takes a massive blow with Hobbs' absence against the Dolphins' receivers.
The Raiders defense is already without Marcus Epps, Malcolm Koonce, and Christian Wilkins. Losing Hobbs is the last thing they could afford. Still, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was positive about the team's chances on Sunday.
"We'll see today, but it doesn't look good for those two gentlemen, Cody [Whitehair] and Andre [James]. And at the end of the day, it's kind of been like our whole season. Next man up, right? Next man up.
"Yeah, that's the reason why we have so many guys on the practice squad. So if those two gentlemen obviously are not able to go, then we got to go to our resources on the practice squad. But the good thing about it, we're getting close with them.
"But hopefully what we've seen with DJ Glaze and [Thayer] Munford and Kolton Miller, I think Jordan Meredith we haven't talked enough about him, but Jordan's done a hell of a job filling in, and the way he's been playing, he's earned the right to be a starter going forward.
"So, you feel comfortable with the guys you got there. You just hate that we keep changing all these pieces along the offensive line, because at some point, you’d like just to have five guys there, continuity, chemistry. That's really the glue to our team, when you can have that. So something we're working on consistently."
